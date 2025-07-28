Saline Election Preview: Meet Saline City Council Candidate Jim Dell'Orco

This November, six residents are running for three open chairs on Saline City Council.

Jim Dell'Orco provided answers to our questions.

Jim Dell'Orco

Bio

It’s once again that time of year. And this election cycle is exceptionally exciting for those of you who live within the City of Saline. You will have six candidates to choose from for 3 open seats on the ballot this fall. As one of your candidates, I would like to take advantage of the opportunity to introduce myself to the public. My name is Jim Dell’Orco. I have owned a historic home in the downtown area for a little over 15 years now. My sixteen-year-old daughter Dahlia was raised from the age of a year and a half here in this community. She will be starting her junior year at Saline High School in late August. Since 2005, I’ve worked in the specialty of Neuroscience at the University of Michigan Medical School in Ann Arbor as a Research Scientist. More specifically, I work on the Neuroendocrine control of glucose homeostasis in the context of type 2 diabetes. I consider it a privilege to live in Saline and I’m grateful to have afforded my daughter the opportunity to attend Saline Area Schools.

What is motivating your run for council?

As an expression of my gratitude, I’ve felt compelled to give back to this community throughout the entire duration of time I’ve lived here by volunteering in various capacities through multiple groups and organizations. Additionally, I’ve previously served on the City Council for 4 years (two consecutive terms) from January 2020 through December 2023. Having stepped away from my role as a council member to work through some family matters, I would very much like to continue the hard work I was a key part of in my previous tenure alongside several of my former colleagues that remain on the current council today.

Tell us about one issue that has got your attention.

One issue that has caught my attention that I’m particularly excited about is the opportunity to play a key role in faithfully executing a proposed plan to revitalize the downtown area. The greenspace initiative proposal carries the potential to breathe new and exciting life into this city for our businesses, residents, and key stakeholders alike. As a resident, and former council member, I have, on several occasions, listened to and heard from so many of you about how important this is not only for the quality of life for our residents, but for the livelihoods of business owners and people employed by those business owners as well. Our community cannot flourish and grow if our businesses are not thriving. Having a bustling city center for community events that brings people together and drives foot traffic downtown, combined with expanded downtown residential offerings, would be a transformative change for the future of Saline. While the greenspace initiative presents several challenges and obstacles to come to fruition, it’s my hope that I can work diligently with the mayor and council to realize this potential.

Why should voters choose you?

In asking for your vote to serve on the Saline City Council, I am once again asking you to put your faith in me to carry out what is in the best interest of the city moving forward. In my previous tenure, within months of being elected, my leadership ability was tested and tremendously challenged with the task of navigating the city through the difficult times of the Covid-19 pandemic. Through that experience, I put in the time and effort to make myself available to anyone and everyone that reached out to me with questions and concerns. I showed up to every meeting prepared and was willing to ask the difficult questions where the public demanded answers. I forged meaningful relationships with City staff and departments heads to solve problems and get things done. I advocated tirelessly for fair and living wages for those that are employed by the City of Saline. I served on several boards and commissions that gave me a broad depth of exposure to various aspects of Municipal Governance. Equally as important, I am passionate about the job and remain focused on the needs and concerns of the members of this community.

Here is our conversation with Jim Dell'Orco

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K7W3iMOSFG0 -->





