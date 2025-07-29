Saline Election Preview: Meet Saline City Council Candidate Matthew Aungst

Voters will choose from six candidates and elect three to Saline City Council in November. Candidate Matthew Aungst answered our questions.

Matthew Aungst

Bio

Any biographical information you'd like to include (family/occupation, etc.):

I was born in Michigan, and though life took my immediate family around the country chasing opportunity, I chose to come back because this community has always meant something to me. My family’s roots in the area go back generations, and Saline is where I want to build a life, contribute, and give back.

My path hasn’t been easy. I survived cancer as a freshman in high school. I lost my father due to medical malpractice. I went through grade school in rural Illinois as a gay kid where I didn’t always feel safe or heard. I know what it’s like to feel left out of the conversation. I’ve seen firsthand how hard people work and how often the system fails them.

I worked my way through university while employed at accredited financial institutions like PNC, JPMorgan Chase, and Capital One, earning my degree in Business Administration. I’m also recognized by the National Honor Society for Leadership & Success. But the lessons that shaped me most didn’t come from textbooks or titles — they came from real life: from standing behind customer service counters, stretching paychecks to cover rent, and watching people work hard only to fall behind. That lived experience is the foundation of everything I stand for.

What is motivating your run for council?

I’m running for Saline City Council because I believe representation starts with listening. Too often, decisions are made from the top down, without truly asking the people who are impacted most. I want to bring a voice to the table that’s grounded in humility, honesty, and action. I don’t pretend to have all the answers, but I’m committed to finding them with the people — not for the people.

Tell us about one issue that has got your attention.

One issue that especially has my attention is infrastructure and affordability. I’ve talked to young adults who want to stay in Saline but can’t afford to; working families who feel squeezed out; and older residents worried about being priced out of the community they call home. We need to rethink how we approach zoning and development, making sure that what gets built actually serves the people who live and work here. Our town should thrive by being livable — not just marketable.

Why should voters choose you?

Because I’m not a politician — I’m running to be a public servant. I’m not in this for titles or status. I’m in this because I believe leadership starts with listening, and that government should work for the people it represents, especially those who too often get left out of the conversation.

I don’t come from wealth, influence, or political power. What I bring is real-life experience, a strong work ethic, and a deep commitment to serving this community with honesty, humility, and action. I’ve lived through hardship. I know what it’s like to struggle, to feel unseen, and to do everything right and still be left behind. That’s what drives me to show up — for renters, working families, young people trying to get ahead, and seniors who deserve better.

If you’re looking for someone who will listen, who will put people before profits, and who will never forget who they work for — then I’m running for you.

The Saline Post hopes to interview Matthew Aungst in the coming weeks.

