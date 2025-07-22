Six Candidates Seek 3 Seats on Saline City Council
Six candidates have filed to run for three seats on city council in the November 4 City of Saline election.
Jenn Harmount is the only incumbent seeking office. She is joined by former Councillor Jim Dell'Orco, Tramane Halsch, Miri Weider, Bret Pollington and Matthew Aungst.
Councillors Chuck Lesch and Jack Ceo decided not to seek re-election.
Councillors elected in November will begin their term in January. The terms will last 3 years as council transitions to three-year terms.
