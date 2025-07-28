Saline Election Preview: Meet Saline City Council Candidate Jenn Harmount

Here's an early look at the Saline City Council election, in which six candidates are running for three seats this November. Jenn Harmount, featured below, is the only incumbent in the election. She provided the following answers:

Jenn Harmount

Bio:

As a medium/long-term resident of Saline and current city council member (finishing my 1st term), I'm passionate about giving back to Saline. Professionally, I work in automotive project management as a current Senior Analyst in procurement strategy, where I've developed strong negotiation and problem-solving skills that serve me in my efforts for service in local government. My degree is from MSU in Marketing & Supply Chain Management.

What is motivating your run for council?

My experience on the city council has shown me the impact that local government can have on our daily lives. I'm running to continue serving our community. I'm focused on supporting our local businesses, improving our infrastructure, and enhancing our parks and recreational opportunities.

Tell us about one issue that has got your attention.

One issue that's top of mind for me is balancing growth with our small-town character, as outlined in the Saline Strategic Plan. I've seen how important it is to get this balance right – we need to support our local economy while preserving the natural beauty and charm that makes Saline special. I'm committed to using data-driven decision-making to inform our approach to growth and development.

Why should voters choose you?

Voters should choose me because of my proven track record of collaboration and community engagement on the city council. I've worked hard to listen to my fellow residents, make informed decisions, and build consensus with my colleagues. I believe in the importance of efficient processes and data-driven decision-making in local government, and I'm committed to using these approaches to address the unique and not-so-unique needs of Saline.

We'll have a video interview with Jenn Harmount later this week.



