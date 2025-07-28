Saline Election Preview: Meet Saline City Council Candidate Bret Pollington

There are six candidates for three seats on Saline City Council in the November election.

Bret Pollington answered questions we sent:

Bret Pollington

Bio

My wife and I chose Saline to raise our family, and we bought a home here 3 years ago. I love this city, and some of my closest relationships are a direct result of living here. I work downtown as a Realtor at Cornerstone Real Estate. A year ago, I decided to go back to school and pursue a teaching degree, which has been a wonderful, sometimes strange experience. I have two amazing children in Saline Schools. One in elementary school and the other in high school. When I’m seeking out “me time,” I enjoy creative hobbies. I play guitar and sing in a punk band, paint when there's time, and run as many miles as my body will let me every week.

What is motivating your run for council?

I’m running for city council because I believe in strengthening our downtown, increasing pedestrian mobility, and creating an environmentally responsible city that is affordable and inclusive for our current and future residents. I also believe in working within the city teams to make responsible fiscal decisions and bring the current major infrastructure projects to a satisfactory end.

Tell us about one issue that has got your attention.

I have an interest in helping to revitalize our beautiful downtown and ensure uniqu businesses with strong community ties, such as McPherson Local, aren’t forced to close their doors. When a small family-owned business is forced to leave our downtown, a piece of what makes our small town unique leaves with them.

Why should voters choose you?

People should vote for me because I bring a fresh perspective and a collaborative approach. I genuinely enjoy working within a group of diverse thoughts and beliefs, because I believe that’s how we arrive at stronger, more thoughtful decisions. I’m committed to listening carefully, being transparent, and staying focused on what really matters to our community.

