Saline MI
9-08-2022 2:42pm
Saline Youth Travel Basketball Tryouts
Brian Puffer
Contributor
Girls Tryouts
Boys Tryouts
Saline
Thu. Sep 8 2022
Saline Youth Travel Basketball Tryouts
Travel basketball tryouts are coming up! Register online at https://salineonline.reg.eleyo.com/
Unique Treatments for Anxiety and Depression
Let's explore some newer, more unique approaches for treating anxiety and depression
Saline
Wed. Sep 7 2022
Oktoberfest 2022 | WILKOMMEN to Historic Downtown Saline!
Join us for the 17th Annual Oktoberfest in the Heart of Downtown Saline!
Saline
Wed. Sep 7 2022
Carnival Employee at Fair Died of Self-Inflicted Gun Shot, Police Believe
A 24-year-old South Bend woman who worked at the carnival apparently shot herself in her vehicle.
Saline
Tue. Sep 6 2022
175-Strong, The Saline Marching Band Brings Vintage Vinyl Tour Music to Hornet Stadium
The Vintage Vinyl Tour halftime show has the Saline Marching Band playing music from the 70s and 80s.
Saline
Tue. Sep 6 2022
SALINE CITY COUNCIL ELECTION 2022: Meet Brian Cassise
Here's a Q&A with Brian Cassise, one of five candidates for Saline City Council.
Saline
Tue. Sep 6 2022
Saline Junior Mallory Bohl Commits to Notre Dam
Saline High School volleyball star Mallory Bohl has committed to the University of Notre Dame.
Saline
Tue. Sep 6 2022
SHS Senior Neel Moudgal to Receive Prestigious Award at MIT
Saline High School student Neel Moudgal will be the recipient of a $25,000 Davidson Fellows scholarship at a ceremony this weekend.
Saline
Mon. Sep 5 2022
Early Morning Fire Damages Home on McKay Street
An early morning fire damaged a home on East McKay Street early Monday.
1
Replies
Karen Smith
Neighbor
9-07-2022 9:58am
Has anyone contacted the Red Cross?
Saline
Mon. Sep 5 2022
VOLLEYBALL: Saline Defeats Brighton to Take Home Opener
Saline's varsity girls' volleyball team won its home opener, defeating Brighton 25-15, 25-23, 15-25 and 25-14.
Saline
Mon. Sep 5 2022
GOLF: Saline JV Girls Split SEC Matches
The Saline junior varsity girls' golf team split a pair of SEC matches Friday at Monroe.
Saline
Mon. Sep 5 2022
GOLF: Wickham Leads Saline Varsity Golf Team To 2 Victories
Jordan Wickham shot a 48 to lead the Hornets to two SEC Red victories Friday at the Carrington Golf Club in Monroe.
