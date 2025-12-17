BASKETBALL: Saline Opens SEC Red Season With Win Over Skyline

Saline opened the SEC Red season with a win over Skyline, 47-30.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Saline Beats Skyline. 12/16/25 - thesalinepost

Seniors Ayla Stager and Megan Sweet both said that rebounding was a focus of the Hornets after a tough loss to South Lyon East. The Hornets pulled down 25 rebounds in their win, as the Hornets went to 2-1 overall and 1-0 in the SEC Red.

"We did a good job putting our feedback into practice," said Sweet, a senior. "We talked about rebounding and boxing out a lot, and we crashed the boards a lot more this time than last time."

Sweet finished the game with three rebounds, and Stager had five, along with a point

"I was very proud of our team's effort in this win. I thought we gave a great effort on the glass and in our defensive possessions," coach Leigh Ann Roehm said. "It's always a test to see how a team bounces back after a loss and I thought they responded well. This team has so much potential and we are just scratching the surface of what we can be."

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Saline Beats Skyline. 12/16/25 - thesalinepost

Sophomore Halle Powell continues to make an impact every game. She scored 17 points to go with her five rebounds and four steals.

"Halle Powell played tough at both ends of the floor. She gave them fits at the defensive end and was on fire from 3 tonight. She has just gotten so much better, it is fun to watch her hard work pay off," Roehm said.

Once again, Keira Roehm was a focal point for the opponent's defense. She tied Ella Stemmer's 2021 record of 10 assists to go along with her 13 points, five rebounds and three steals.

"Keira Roehm was super impressive tonight. I don't think anyone really understands what it feels like in the life of Keira. She has a person face-guarding her every possession, hanging on her jersey, not helping. She handles it with such poise," coach Roehm said. "While she didn't take as many shots tonight, she completely dismantled the defense with her passing. The way she made the right reads and set her teammates up for shots tonight was incredible."

Harper Backus continued to score underneath. She finished with 13 points and five rebounds.

"Harper Backus was tough to handle in the paint. She commands attention and finishes at such a high percentage. I was very impressed with the way she worked for the post position tonight. She is going to be special," Roehm said.

Myla Talladay scored two points and grabbed two rebounds. Sophie Roth also scored.

Saline visits Pioneer on Friday. They host Walled Lake Northern at 1 p.m., Saturday.

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WMf9Ot6z_3k -->

Highlights.

Saline gets on the board after falling behind 5-0, courtesy of Backus.

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/2001084915719282859 -->

Powell's 3 lifted Saline to a 7-5 lead - and Saline never fell behind again.

Another 3 for Powell and Saline led 19-8 in the second quarter.

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/2001088510871081202 -->

Roem hits a jumper to end the third quarter.

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/2001097533917962507 -->

Talladay scored while getting fouled to open the fourth.

More News from Saline