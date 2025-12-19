Former NFLer Bud Breed, Founding Member of Michigan High School Football Coaches Association

Buryl “Bud” Breed, age 92, of Dexter, MI, peacefully passed away Thursday, December 11, 2025. Bud was born in Bloomingdale, MI on April 5, 1933, to the late Audrey June (Hudson) Jacobs and the late Beryl Otis Breed.

Bud grew up in Paw Paw, MI and graduated from Paw Paw High School in 1952. He went on to attend Western Michigan University where he excelled in football and received both undergraduate and graduate degrees. After graduation, Bud played football in the NFL with both the Chicago Bears and the NY Giants (1957-1958). After leaving the NFL, Bud returned home to SW Michigan to teach and coach at Bangor High School (1958-1965) and Portage Northern High School (1965-1995), where the PNHS “Huskies” captured five conference championships. Bud was President and one of the founding members of the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association and has been inducted into several athletic halls of fame. After retiring from coaching, Bud pursued his passion for horses by raising and riding horses at his horse farm in Lawton, MI, riding across the state with The Michigan Trail Riders and joining the Board of the Battle Creek Hunt Club.

Bud was a devoted father and husband. He leaves behind his wife, Carol; son Scott (Kristie); daughter Beth; grandchildren Christian, Michael and Kaleb; former wife Sandy and great-niece, Kelly. He was predeceased by his daughter, Michelle; sister, Jackie and niece, Kathy.

Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life Luncheon is scheduled to take place from 2:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 17, 2026, at Dexter’s Pub, 8114 Main St., Dexter, MI 48130.

In addition, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Paw Paw, MI, 209 South Brown Street, Paw Paw, MI 49079, at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, February 21, 2026, followed by visitation and a luncheon at La Cantina, 139 West Michigan Ave., Paw Paw, MI 49079.

Burial will take place along with his sister Jackie’s cremated remains at a future date in the Spring Grove Cemetery in Bloomingdale, MI, where his parents are laid to rest. To leave a memory you have of Bud, to sign his online guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

