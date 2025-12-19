Congresswoman Debbie Dingell Files for Reelection

ANN ARBOR - Congresswoman Debbie Dingell today filed for reelection in Michigan's Sixth Congressional District.

"I love this district, I love my job, and I love this community. Listening to and learning from everyone who lives and works here is what drives me, and I am committed to continuing to deliver for the people of this district on the issues that matter to them," Dingell said. "There are many issues people are concerned about, and I believe every new challenge brings an opportunity for us to work together to solve problems in new and unconventional ways. I don't take anything in this job or campaign for granted - I thank everyone who has and continues to support us - and I'm keeping my sleeves rolled up and continuing this work."

Dingell is running for a seventh term in the U.S. House of Representatives. Michigan's Sixth Congressional District includes all of Washtenaw County and parts of Monroe, Oakland, and Wayne Counties.

- Press Release from Debbie Dingell



Editor's note: Dingell runs as a member of the Democratic Party.

More News from Saline