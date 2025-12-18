HOCKEY: After Shutting Out Skyline, Hornets Drop 2; Giacalone Reaches 100 Points

Saline defeated Skyline, 6-0, in a game during which Antonio Giacalone reached a grand milestone, but it lost to Capital City and Grosse Ile.

Saline 6 Skyline O

Antonio Giacalanoe scored the hat trick and had an assist to help Saline record the victory. The accomplishment gave Giacalone 11 goals this season.

Giacalone also reached the 100-point career milestone.

Rocco Gottfried, Landon Phelps and Jack Bolye also scored for the Hornets. It was the first goal of the season for Gottfriend and Phelps. Boyle scored his fifth. Cooper Dillon, Parker Sitarski, Hahnerl Ryu and Brian Meier had one assist each. Wyatt Church tallied two.

Owen Schayes made 20 saves in the shutout victory.

Saline improved to 3-0 in the SEC Red and 7-2 overall.

Capital City 6 Saline 2

Despite scoring first, the Hornets were down 3-1 at the end of one period and they couldn't come back.

Giacalone scored his 12th goal of the season. In the second period, Boyle scored his sixth from Giacalone and Jace Woodrell.

Grosse Ile 6 Saline 2

The Devils scored first and never looked back.

Giacalone tied the game at one with his 13th of the season, unassisted. Gottfriend scored in the second, from Meier, to tie the game at two. It was Gottfried's second goal of the year.

Upcoming

Saline his home to Skyline Friday at the Cub. Saline is scheduled to play Chelsea at Arctic Coliseum at 3 p.m., Saturday.

