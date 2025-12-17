Live Transmission: Saline's Next Wave Is Making a Splash

You have to go back to the 2017-18 season — Leigh Ann Roehm's first as coach of the varsity girls basketball team — to find the last time Saline lost a game before Jan. 1. That was one of several things that stood out about the Hornets' loss to South Lyon East last Friday.

There were airballs and turnovers, a couple of battles lost a little too easily, and other things that also stood out.

Another thing that stood out in that game was that the opponent stuck to shooter Keira Roehm like glue. I've seen that over time. I also saw what the great Ella Stemmer faced in her high school career. I'm not a basketball guy, but if I were game-planning for the Hornets, that would be my strategy.

Here we are after three games, and I'm still surprised at the tight, aggressive defense Roehm has faced thus far. As a result, Roehm isn't meeting the lofty scoring standards she's set for herself — for now.

Two developments are making me feel pretty positive about this season.

Halle Powell had a great game to start the season. She had a rough first half against South Lyon East. What I loved was her reaction. She was frustrated. She played mad. And she got better. The Hornets couldn't muster the comeback they wanted, but Powell was on fire. Powell was the team's top shooter again Tuesday against Skyline. She hit threes, turned steals into points, was fearless attacking the hoop and relentless on defense. You might remember Powell's freshman campaign. She had one of the best varsity debuts you'll ever see. But her game quieted down after that. As a sophomore, it's becoming clear there's no quiet in her game anymore. You see young players often defer to older star players — even when they are covered. I say to myself, if they're going to overplay Roehm, take over, because it sure looks like taking over is within you.

It was also good seeing Myla Talladay take the ball to the hoop against Skyline. She's got size and skill. She might not be ready for world domination just yet, but wouldn't it be something if she finds her way to the hoop more often?

The other development is the play of junior Harper Backus. A lot of teams will put a big, tall, somewhat athletic girl in the middle just to make life tough on smaller girls trying to get through the paint. That's not Harper Backus. The way she attacks the hoop is uncanny. Her first step is quick and with purpose. She can spin around and attack with the other hand. And her shot is terrific. I've never seen an inside player quite like her in 16 years of covering the Hornets.

There's a challenge that comes with this. Feeding her the ball in the middle by lofting passes only she can get is something new to the Hornet game plan. In addition, this seems to be a new way for the Hornets to attack.

So, for the 2-1 Hornets, three things are happening, among many others, I'm sure. If Powell's takeover plans take shape and Backus' inside game becomes more dominant, we'll see Roehm score 30 points again before we know it and finish her senior year in the historic fashion it deserves.

If you get all three elements going, this is going to be a scary good basketball team.

More News from Saline