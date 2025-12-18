What to do in Saline: Santa, The Grinch, Triva, Caroling and More.

We're almost too close to Christmas for people to host local events. But from what we do have, we've got 1 Santa and 1 Grinch.

6 things to do this weekend: Friday, Dec 19 - Sunday, Dec 21

FEATURED EVENTS

Nu2U Again Resale Shop

The Grinch is sneaking into Nu2U Again in Saline this Friday from 4–6 PM 💚 He’s bringing his bad attitude, questionable cheer, and plenty of Grinchy fun—but maybe together we can help the Grinch’s heart grow a few sizes. Stop by if you dare for photos, laughs, and festive mischief! [more details]

Other Events

Trivia host Curtis using Kahoot.it - Fri Dec 19 6:00 pm

Carrigan Cafe

FREE to play & win prizesThe Carrigan Cafe hosting TRIVIA We use Kahoot.it You can be individual or in teams. Carrigan Cafe will be open for full menu of foods, mocktails, coffee & espresso3rd Friday of the month 6PM to 830PM; Dec 19, Jan 16, Feb 20 [more details]

Saline Indoor Farmers Market - Sat Dec 20 8:00 am

Saline Farmers Market

This Saturday is the day!! The Big Man in Red will be at the market from 10-11:30 taking pictures and listening to last minute requests! Santa will also be giving away a take-home ornament craft from all of us at the market.The treasure hunt will be double prize this weekend: the Gingerbread Man and the Penguin!!

Join us every Saturday, from 9am-1pm at the Saline Liberty School, 7265 N Ann Arbor St, for the freshest plants, produce, cut flowers, meat, fish, eggs, cheese, baked goods,… [more details]

Santa Coming to Christina's - Sat Dec 20 2:00 pm

Christina's Sweet Treats and More

Free pictures with Santa. Hava Treat will have cookies. 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., [more details]

Las Posadas: Caroling & Tamales - Sun Dec 21 4:00 pm

Saline First United Church

Las Posadas: Here We Come A-Caroling ✨🎶

Join us for Las Posadas on Sunday, December 21 from 4:00–7:00 pm as we celebrate this meaningful Christmas tradition together.

The word posada means inn or lodging in Spanish. Las Posadas reenacts Mary and Joseph’s search for shelter on the night of Christ’s birth, reminding us to make room in our hearts and lives for Jesus.

We’ll begin with caroling at 4:00 pm at Linden Square Assisted Living Center, then return to the church for fellowship and a shared… [more details]

