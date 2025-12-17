BASKETBALL: Saline Takes Down Skyline on the Road

ANN ARBOR - Saline's varsity basketball team went into Skyline High School and came out with a 50-42 win Tuesday.

Noah Kronberg scored 20 points and had four rebounds. Brady Costigan scored 12 points and had seven rebounds. Chris Cotun had eight points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

Ray McBride and Owen Peterson each scored 10 points for Skyline.

Saline carried an 18-15 lead at halftime. The Eagles outscored Saline, 20-10, in the third quarter. Saline overtook Skyline by outscoring the Eagles 22-7 in the fourth.

Saline improved to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the SEC Red. Skyline is 2-2 overall and 0-1 in the SEC Red.

Saline hosts Pioneer at 7 p.m., Friday. Pioneer is 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the SEC Red after Tuesday's 41-32 loss to Bedford.

More News from Saline