News In Brief: Andrews Departing Saline Main Street, Bazick Leaving Saline Police Department

Holli Andrews is leaving Saline Main Street. Andrews has been the executive director of Saline's private, non-profit downtown revitalization organization since February of 2018 - making her the longest serving executive director in the 10-year history of the organization. Not counting interim directors, Andrews is the fourth person to hold the executive director job for Main Street.

Andrews will likely be most remembered for her behind-the-scenes work to help keep downtown businesses alive during the COVID-19 lockdowns. She helped many businesses get grants and loans they needed to survive during the teeth of the lockdowns and as people slowly reacquainted themselves with indoor restaurants. Andrews was also known for battling city council to close South Ann Arbor Street for outdoor dining and public spaces.

Andrews has found economic development work elsewhere in Washtenaw County.

The Saline Post has learned from multiple sources that Gregory Bazick is leaving his post as Deputy Police Chief in the City of Saline. He has only been employed by the city since the spring. Bazick was previously Deputy Police Chief in Ann Arbor and was a Chief Deputy with the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office before going to work for the University of Michigan Public Safety and Security Department.