Douglas Morningstar, Husband and Father, Worked at Saline Hospital for 26 Years

Douglas Robert Morningstar of Jerome, Michigan passed away on Thursday, July 10, 2025. He was doing what he loved - camping up north.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Ruth (Roycraft) Morningstar and two sons, Douglas Robert II Morningstar and John Hamilton Morningstar, and their wives Katie (McGaffigan) Morningstar and Katie (Sowards) Morningstar, and five grandchildren; Cormac, Declan, Rowan, Emily and Carly. Doug has two surviving brothers, Hamilton “Hal” Morningstar and Gene Morningstar, a sister Cathie Morningstar Pelham and several nieces and nephews.

Doug worked for nine years for the University of Michigan and then moved to Saline and worked for 26 years at the Saline Hospital. He was a member of the Boy Scouts of America for about 40 years. He was an avid fan of U of M sports. For 50 years he attended every Michigan Football home game, no matter the weather.

He was a member of the Somerset Congregational Church in Somerset, Michigan. Doug was very active, loved meeting and talking to people. "He never met a stranger."

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Monday, August 4th from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. A Celebration of Life Service will then be held at 1:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Doug’s name may be made to the National Eagle Scout Association Scholarship Endowment. https://donations.scouting.org/#/council/NCFD/appeal/144.

To leave a memory you have of Doug, to sign his online guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

More News from Saline