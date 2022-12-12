Saline's Acoustic Routes Concerts and The Ark Announce Benefit Featuring Rosanne Cash

Acoustic Routes Concerts of Saline and The Ark announced today that multi-Grammy winner Rosanne Cash and her band will headline a benefit concert on Saturday, May 13 at The Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor to raise money for The Breakfast at St. Andrew’s daily meal program.

For more than 40 years, volunteers at The Breakfast at St. Andrew's in Ann Arbor have worked to fight food insecurity – a problem that impacts more than 10 percent of Washtenaw County residents at some point every year – by serving a free hot meal to anyone in need. They haven't missed a day, not even during the COVID-19 pandemic, and everyone is welcome.

“It’s a privilege to support such a worthy and life-changing organization, and also to return to the Michigan Theater,” said Cash. “I have fond memories of my last concert there and look forward to a great evening for a great cause.”

Hailed by Rolling Stone magazine as “one of the most ambitious and literary songwriters of her generation,” Cash has released 15 albums of extraordinary songs that have earned four Grammy Awards and 12 nominations, as well as 21 Top 40 hits, including 11 chart-topping singles. Check out Dreams Are Not My Home and I Still Miss Someone.

In 2021, she became the first female composer honored with 61st Edward MacDowell Medal, which is awarded to an artist who has made an outstanding contribution to American culture. The organization said, “The totality of her role as an artist, a woman, and the responsible courier of a storied cultural legacy means Cash is a rare artist with many outlets. All of these point toward the same end: Her belief that art and culture are a vital, shaping force in society.”

The performance by Rosanne Cash and her band will mark the 13th time Acoustic Routes Concerts, which also produces concerts at Stony Lake Brewing, 447 E. Michigan Ave. in Saline, and The Ark, one of the nation’s most celebrated live music venues, have worked together to raise money for the Breakfast Program. Past performers include legends like Lucinda Williams, Mavis Staples, Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder. Leading businesses in Ann Arbor are supporting the event including The Bank of Ann Arbor, Curaleaf, Zingerman’s Community of Businesses and General Motors Co.

Tickets go on sale through Ticketmaster on Dec. 16, 2022, at 12:01 a.m.