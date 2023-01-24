Feb. 25 Mattress Sale at Saline High School Benefits Marching Band, Orchestra

This press release was sent by the Saline Music Boosters.

If you or someone you know is looking to replace a bed in your home, now is the time. Saline High School Marching Band & Orchestra are excited to announce they will be hosting a one-day mattress fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. -5 p.m. The Saline High School cafeteria will be transformed into a mattress showroom. For information about the sale, go to https://bit.ly/beds4saline23.

There will be 25 different mattress styles on display in all sizes in styles for customers to try, priced below retail. Adjustable power bases, premium pillows, bed frames, and mattress protectors will be available as well. Brands like Simmons Beautyrest, come with full factory warranties, are made to order, and will be available 2-3 weeks after the fundraiser. Delivery is available. Best of all, the marching band and orchestra benefit from every purchase.

The company, Custom Fundraising Solutions (CFS) first introduced The Mattress Fundraiser to the Cleveland, Ohio market in 2005. The company now has nearly 100 locations and works with more than 3,000 schools nationwide. The unique business model helps schools raise thousands of dollars in just one day, and to date, the company has given back over $50 million.