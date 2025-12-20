GIRLS BASKETBALL: Roehm Leads Saline Past Pioneer

ANN ARBOR - Senior Keira Roehm scored 21 points to lead Saline to a 63-33 win over Pioneer Friday. Saline improved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the SEC Red..

"This was a great team win for us. We have been really challenging this team in practice to make improvements and take steps forward as a team. Tonight I really thought we put it all together," Saline coach Leigh Ann Roehm said. "There was just a different feel as we played. They worked together at the defensive end and gave a great effort. And, on offense they really shared it. It was a great way to head into the break."

Stats:

Keira Roehm 21 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds, 3 steals

Halle Powell 11 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 assists

Harper Backus 10 points, 12 rebounds

Myla Talladay 9 points, 5 reboundsMegan Sweet 5 points, 3 rebounds

Ayla Stager 5 points, 2 assists

Sophie Bohl 2 points, 2 rebounds

Roehm praised the play of her senior leader.

"Keira had a really balanced game, knocking down shots from 3 and getting to the rim. What I love the most is the way she is passing the ball right now. She is creating shots for others," Roehm said.

Sophomore Myla Talladay built on a strong effort Tuesday.

"Myla Talladay had an awesome outing. She was super active on the glass at both ends of the floor and just got us extra possessions. Then you add in an and one and two 3s and she really made a difference in every aspect of the game," Roehm said.

Backus and Powell continued to excel for Saline.

"Harper continues to be crazy efficient from the floor and has really turned up her rebounding. Her double-double was important tonight," Roehm said. "Halle Powell continued to stuff the stat sheet and was special at the defensive end. She was steady and in control of the entire game. I thought she pushed the ball in transition really well and really ignited our offense in that way."

