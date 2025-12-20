BOYS BASKETBALL: Costigan Shines in Saline's Defeat of Pioneer

Sophomore Brady Costigan scored 24 points to help Saline down Pioneer, 70-60, in the final game before the start of the holiday break.

Saline improved to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the SEC Red.

Foul issues put the Hornets in an early hole. Pioneer led 18-10 after one quarter. Saline bounced back by outscoring Pioneer, 20-7, in the second quarter. The Hornets relinquished the lead momentarily in the third quarter but Gabe Iadipaolo put the Hornets back on top.

Sophomore Noah Kronberg scored 15 points and had five rebounds and two assists. Leo Sotiropoulos scored nine points and had three assists. Freshman Tristin Moore scored a career-best nine points and had six rebounds and two blocks. Chris Contuna scored five points and had 10 rebounds and four blocks.

