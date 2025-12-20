HOCKEY: Meier's Hat Trick Leads Saline Over Skyline

Defenseman Brian Meier recorded the hat trick, scoring three goals as Saline defeated Skyline, 9-1, in action Friday at the Ice Cube. Saline improved to 8-4 overall and 4-0 in the SEC Red.

Meier scored a pair of goals in the second period and one in the third, upping his season total to seven.

Antonio Giacalone scored two more goals to give him 15 on the season. He also had two assists. Jack Boyle scored (7) and had two assists. Parker Sitarski (1), Rocco Gottfried (3), Landon Phelps (2) also scored.

Wyatt Church and Cooper Dillon each had two assists. Andrew Winters, Brandon Garrett, Christian Vitale and Jace Woodrell each had an assist.

Owen Schayes stopped 14 of 15 shots in the win.

