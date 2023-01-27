Hansen, Weaver Make President's List at Miami University

OXFORD, OH (01/26/2023)-- Miami University students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for the fall semester 2022-23 have been named to the President's list recognizing academic excellence.

Libbey Hansen of Saline, MI is earning a BA Emer Tech Bus & Design in Emerging Tech: Business&Design

Allie Weaver of Saline, MI is earning a B.S. in Business in Marketing, Sustainability

