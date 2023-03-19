Your Saline weather forecast for Tuesday, Mar 21 - Saturday, Mar 25

The first full week of spring looks like it will be a wintery dud.

...

Weather outlook for Tuesday, Mar 21 - Saturday, Mar 25

Monday

Overcast, with a high of 28 and low of 12 degrees. Overcast during the morning,

High: 28°Low: 12° Wind: 5 MPH N Chance of rain: 0%

Tuesday

Overcast, with a high of 29 and low of 5 degrees. Mist for the morning, overcast in the afternoon, mist overnight.

High: 29° Low: 5° with a 0% chance of rain.

Wednesday

Moderate or heavy snow showers, with a high of 38 and low of 24 degrees. Overcast in the morning,

High: 38° Low: 24° with a 23% chance of snow.

Thursday

Moderate or heavy snow showers, with a high of 29 and low of 17 degrees. Light snow in the morning, overcast in the afternoon, light snow showers for the evening, light snow overnight.

High: 29° Low: 17° with a 31% chance of snow.

Friday

Light snow, with a high of 30 and low of 13 degrees. Moderate snow for the morning, heavy snow in the afternoon, light snow for the evening, freezing fog overnight.

High: 30° Low: 13° with a 37% chance of snow.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.