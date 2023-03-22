Saline Area Schools: Coming and Going

The Saline Area Schools district welcomes several new employees while saying goodbye to two.

Lawan Blaine, food services assistant at Heritage School, and Steve Blyvies, afternoon custodian at Saline High School, submitted their resignations to the district.

Kathyrn Souders, a member of the Saline High School Class of 2010, has been hired to teach at Saline High School. She most recently taught math at Carlson High School in Gibraltar.

Megan Borstler, Heritage, Barb Rorrer, Heritage, and Laura Sanderson, Pleasant Ridge, were hired as paraeducators. Jessica King will be a welding technician and the South and West Washtenaw Consortium. Karan Hervey, the long-time school district nurse, was hired as nursing services lead. She'd previously worked on a contract.