SALINE POLICE REPORTS: Delivery Man Accused, Stolen Money Returned, Liquor Stolen and More

The following reports are from Saline Police Department files and information from Saline Police Chief Marlene Radzik.

Woman Complains Delivery Person Touched Her Inappropriately

A 42-year-old Saline woman called the police to report that a grocery delivery person touched her appropriately on March 21.

Sometime between 9:30 p.m., March 20 and 12:05 a.m., March 21, the food was delivered to her Clark Street apartment by a 51-year-old Ann Arbor man. During a conversation between her and the man, the man allegedly touched her inappropriately.

The woman called the Saline Police Department and the company. Police Chief Marlene Radzik said the man is cooperating with the investigation and the company is also investigating.

The case has been forwarded to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office for review.

No Charges After Cash Theft From Home

No charges are expected after a 29-year-old Milan man returned the $13,000 he stole from relatives in Saline. In the evening on March 13, the man was visiting his relative on Castlebury Drive when he noticed an envelope containing $13,000 in cash, according to a witness statement in a Saline Police Department report. The suspect left the residence with a friend. At 3 a.m. the next day, the suspect called the victim and said he was stranded at Mill Pond Park. The victim went to the park but could not find him. When he got home, he discovered his door had been forced open and the cash was gone.

Detective Stanford talked to the suspect later that day. According to the report, the suspect admitted to taking the money. By March 16, the money had been returned. They declined to prosecute. The case was closed.

Liquor Stolen

Saline police were called to Busch's March 1 after an employee discovered bottles of tequila and cognac were gone despite no record of their sale. The employee reviewed security footage and discovered that on Feb. 19, between 4:45 and 4:53 p.m., he appeared to take the bottles of alcohol. Video was turned over to the police. The manager believes the suspect may be responsible for a similar theft in the South Lyon Busch's.

The suspect got away with nearly $300 in goods. He was wearing a dark fur-hooded parka and black jeans.

Police Break Up Fight

No charges are pending after police broke up a fight in the parking lot behind Trinity Lutheran Church on March 20 around 5:20 p.m. Two men were helping a friend move and were taking a U-haul truck when they stopped in Saline because one of the men couldn't find his phone. As they were looking for the phone, the two started fighting. One man suffered a broken nose and the other sustained scrapes on his face. Both men refused medical treatment and declined to prosecute.

Car Keyed

Police were called to Busch's March 24 after a man complained his vehicle was keyed. The man told police he had an altercation with a man driving a pickup truck. He believed the truck driver was unhappy about something as he pulled into the parking lot from Michigan Avenue. The truck followed him into the parking lot and nearly struck his vehicle, he told police. The two men walked into the store simultaneously and the alleged suspect brushed up along him as they neared the store. In the store, the man went into the bathroom to avoid the alleged suspect, whom he believed was following him around the store and watching him. When he exited the bathroom, the man finished his shopping and left. He returned to his vehicle and noticed a scratch near his door handle. He told police he believed the driver of the truck keyed his vehicle. Police were able to locate the alleged suspect, who denied having a problem with the other man or keying his car. Due to a lack of evidence, the case is closed.