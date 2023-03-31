Heirlooms, Money Stolen During a Brazen Afternoon Home Invasion in Pittsfield Township

Family heirlooms and money were stolen during a brazen, day-time home invasion on the 2300 block of Stonebridge Drive in Pittsfield Township.

The break-in occurred around 12:47 p.m. on March 28.

The residents of the home were not home when security video captured the suspect ringing the doorbell before forcing his way through the apparently locked door.

"There have not been any similar incidents in the area recently," Pittsfield Deputy Chief of Police Patrick Gray said. "Our detectives are working on the case and we ask that anyone who recognizes the suspect or has additional information on the case contact the Pittsfield Township DPS Detective Bureau."

The Detective Bureau's confidential tip line is 734-822-4958. The general information line is 734-822-4911.

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/100000423362310/videos/pcb.6398029903554392/52… -->

The victim posted a video and pictures of the incident on Facebook, noting that cherished heirlooms, passed down through generations, were stolen. Other valuables were taken.

The suspect, a stocky white male aged in his late 30s to 50, wore a dark hooded hoodie, and a dark baseball cap. He may have been driving a dark SUV.