9-17-2020 4:39pm
Woman Transported to Hospital After Being Injured Breaking Up a Fight Between Dogs
A Saline woman was transported to the hospital after being bitten while breaking up a fight between dogs Thursday afternoon.
The Saline Area Fire Department was dispatched to the 200 block of North Maple Road shortly before 3 p.m.
According to Fire Chief Craig Hoeft the woman's dog and a rescue dog began fighting over a bone. She was injured trying to break up the fight and transported to hospital with injuries.