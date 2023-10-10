Pittsfield Township Participating in Prescription Drug #TakeBackDay

Do you have unused or expired prescription drugs to dispose of? Join the Pittsfield Department of Public Safety Department for the DEA National Prescription Take Back Event on Oct. 28, from 10 AM -2 PM at 6227 W. Michigan Ave., Police Station No. 1.

Expired or unused prescription medications pose a public safety risk. Safeguard lives and protect the environment by participating in TakeBackDay. This is a free event for all members of the community, find a convenient collection site near you at www.DEATakeBack.com.

