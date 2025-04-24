Army Veteran Gerald Quintana, Husband and Father of 2, Worked for Burroughs Corporation

Gerald “Jerry” Quintana was born in Pojoaque, New Mexico on December 28th, 1937 to Ramon and Libradita Quintana, as the 10th of 11 children.

He spent his early years in Santa Fe before moving to Van Nuys, California where he finished High School. At Van Nuys High he met the love of his life, Hermine Saks. He was a gifted athlete (track and basketball) and was named top scholar-athlete. He and Hermine were married on September 6, 1958 and were blessed with two children, David and Katherine.

Jerry graduated from UCSB (Santa Barbara) in May, 1959 and immediately began to serve in the U.S. Army. After training in the U.S. he was commissioned to serve in Ansbach, Germany for two years. Upon his return he began what proved to be a very successful business career with the Burroughs (later Unisys) Corporation. Over the coming decades Jerry’s climbing the corporate ladder took the family to Los Angeles, San Diego, Detroit, Albuquerque, Denver, Mission Viejo, Villanova as well as to London, England. David joined an ecumenical missionary brotherhood (the Servants of the Word) and Katherine has provided Jerry and Hermine with four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Jerry and Hermine retired to Santa Fe in 1993 where they took full advantage of early retirement to travel extensively, play golf and be very involved in their local church.

Jerry contracted a serious case of pulmonary fibrosis in 2013 but between excellent medical care and lots of prayers from people all over the world has been very healthy until recently. Jerry died peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Saturday, April 19th when the good Lord took him to his heavenly home.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Tuesday, April 29th from 4:30 P.M. to 6:30 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. A Rosary and Sharing of Memories Service will take place at 6:30 P.M. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, April 30th at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church in Saline from 10:00 A.M. until the Mass of Christian Burial Service at 11:00 A.M. Fr. John Linden will preside as Celebrant. Following the Mass a luncheon will be held at the Church. Inurnment will take place in the future in the Sante Fe National Cemetery in Sante Fe, New Mexico. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Gerald’s name may be made to Servants of the Word, https://servantsoftheword.org/ or to The Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, https://www.cbsfa.org/ To leave a memory you have of Jerry, to sign his online guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

