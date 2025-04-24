Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Apr 25 - Sunday, Apr 27
No, it won't be Sunny and 80 again. It's going to be cooler with rain Friday and Saturday. Sunday should be pretty nice.
Friday
Patchy rain nearby, with a high of 73 and low of 51 degrees.
Overcast in the morning, thundery outbreaks in nearby for the afternoon and evening,
High: 73°Low: 51° Wind: 17 MPH NNW Chance of rain: 78%
Saturday
Moderate rain, with a high of 58 and low of 41 degrees. Overcast in the morning, sunny in the afternoon, partly cloudy for the evening, overcast overnight.
High: 58° Low: 41° with a 85% chance of rain.
Sunday
Overcast , with a high of 62 and low of 38 degrees. Partly Cloudy for the morning, overcast in the afternoon, clear overnight.
High: 62° Low: 38° with a 0% chance of rain.
There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.
