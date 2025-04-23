Saline Narrows Superintendent Search to Six

The Saline Area Schools Board of Education has narrowed the superintendent search to six.

A new superintendent is expected to step in and work with outgoing Superintendent Steve Laatsch before the end of the school year.

The board has identified the following six candidates for first-round interviews:

Alexander Cintron, Ph.D., Director, Detroit Public Schools Community District.

Martin DuBois, M.A., Superintendent, Reading Community Schools.

Rachel Kowalski, Ed.D., Superintendent, Colon Community School District.

Tracey Lowder (II), MA.E., Principal/Superintendent(former), Portage Community Schools/Vandercook Lake Schools.

Nicholas Steinmetz, M.A., Superintendent, Madison School District.

Harold Yearwood, Ed.D., Superintendent(former), Columbia Missouri, MO

Additional information on interview times and locations will be forthcoming. There will be an opportunity to provide feedback to the board after each interview.

