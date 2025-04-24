Robert Peterson, Husband and Father of 4, Taught Math and Science at Fraser Schools, Authored Text Books

Robert Elmer Peterson, age 86, passed away on Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Saline. He was born on June 4, 1938, in Norway, Mich., the son of Elmer and Madeline (Deben) Peterson.

Robert Peterson's journey began in Norway, Mich, where he attended Norway High School. He graduated in 1956. He continued his education at Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan University, majoring in math education.

It was in Marquette where he met Kathy, in a science lab where he asked her about “anhydrous water.” He later went on to advanced degrees in Mathematics and Education at University of Michigan and Wayne State.

Robert's love for learning lead to a career as a math and science teacher at Fraser Public Schools. His dedication to nurturing young minds led him to serve as a curriculum consultant at the Macomb Intermediate School District. In 1985, he was awarded the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics education. He also co-authored a high school algebra textbook.

Outside of his professional pursuits, Robert had a passion for variety activities. He relished northern Michigan cottage life particularly cross-country skiing, fishing, boating, and biking. As an avid sports fan, he appreciated the thrill of competition cheering his favorite teams. In his quieter moments, Robert found solace in sitcoms, enjoying their humor and the laughter they brought. Bob was an outgoing people person known for a good sense of humor and a love of family, friends and community. He was a founding and devoted member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church. His faith community provided comfort and strength, guiding him through life's challenges and celebrating its joys.

In 1960, Bob embarked on a journey of a lifetime as he entered into marriage with the love of his life, Kathleen R Reid. Their union would span over six decades, creating a strong foundation built on love, mutual respect, and unwavering support. Together, they weathered the storms of life and cherished the joyous moments shared as a couple. They traveled the world together both in the capacity of math education professionals with People to People International (Russia, Taiwan) with their church (Italy) and with friends and family (UK, France). Robert Elmer Peterson is preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Peterson.

He is survived by his loving children: Mark Peterson (Susan) Ann Hendrick (David) David Peterson (Carol) and Marcia Peterson Buckie (Steve) and his 9 grandchildren Ryan (Sarah) Lindsay (Steve) Douglas (Morgan) Lauren, Megan, Jacquelyn, Jared, Elizabeth and James. Additionally, he leaves behind his sister, Colleen Nylund (Iron Mountain, MI), as well as many in-laws and nieces and nephews. During this time of loss, let us honor the memory of Robert Elmer Peterson and celebrate a long full life, well-lived.

His dedication, and love will forever be cherished by those whose lives he touched. May his spirit live on in our hearts, reminding us of the importance of love and dedication.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Monday, April 28th, from 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. at the St. Andrew Catholic Church in Saline. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. Fr. John Linden as Celebrant. Following the Mass a luncheon will be held at a location to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Robert’s life to the DACTM (Detroit Area Council of Teachers of Mathematics) to be used for scholarships for future math educators. Donations can be mailed to DACTM P.O. Box 1399 Warren, MI, 49092. To leave a memory you have of Robert, to sign his guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

More News from Saline