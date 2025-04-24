What to do in Saline this weekend: Plug-in Ride & Drive, Euchre, Food Trucks and more!

Here's what's going on in Saline this weekend.

...

9 things to do this weekend: Friday, Apr 25 - Sunday, Apr 27

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on local events and things to do.

Plug-In Vehicle Show - Fri Apr 25 10:00 am

Junga Ace Hardware

Do you want to learn more about electric vehicles?

East Michigan Electric Vehicle Association presents the 2025 Saline Plugin Ride and Drive event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 27 at Junga's Ace Hardware, 1220 E. Michigan Ave.

The event is held to mark the 55th anniversary of Earth Day, which is April 22.

You can view many different electric vehicles and talk to their owners about owning plug-in vehicles, and learn how easy it can be to make the switch.

[more details]

Family Fun Storytime - Fri Apr 25 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers.

Ages 0… [more details]

The Taco Truck of Clinton at Stony Lake Brewing Co. - Fri Apr 25 4:30 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

We have the best tacos, quesabirrias, and burritos you’ve ever had!! Everything’s made with love♥️🌮 [more details]

Euchre at Carrigan Cafe - Fri Apr 25 6:00 pm

Carrigan Cafe

Euchre all levels, all AGES, a mini tournament, win Prizes 1st, 2nd & lowest score, no partners needed. 615pm START & 830/845PM STOP. deal 2 hands each person then switch tables. We have score cards & prizes!!! ONLY FOR FUN & Entertainment free to play, Carrigan Cafe will have sandwich line open & Quiche & Mocktails & Various coffee drinks. The Cafe will be open. [more details]

Saline Indoor Farmers Market - Sat Apr 26 9:00 am

Saline Farmers Market

So much to do at the market this weekend! We welcome the Saline Painters Guild to the market for the first time to show off some of their beautiful work! TJ's Pottery will be leading a tree of life project in honor of Earth Day! Grumpy Monkey Waffle Co will be setting up in the lot to cover our breakfast/brunch/lunch 😋This will be our LAST WEEK INSIDE! Next week (5/3) we move to 100 S Ann Arbor St, Parking Lot #4 and our hours change to 8am-noon

7265 N Ann Arbor St, Liberty… [more details]

10th Anniversary Open House at 7 Notes Natural Health - Sat Apr 26 2:00 pm

7 Notes Natural Health

You are invited to a Spring Open House to celebrate 7 Notes!

Are you a current client?

Are you a new client?

Are you curious and hope to be a client?

THIS DAY IS FOR YOU! Come, check out our offerings, learn about what 7 Notes Natural Health is all about, and celebrate our TENTH ANNIVERSARY!!!

🌱 Tour our offices and group event space (see the spaces you don't get to see at your regular appointments or events)

🌱 Meet our team

🌱 Relax to live sound therapy demos by Rob Meyer-Kukan

🌱… [more details]

Smoky D'z BBQ at Stony Lake Brewing Co. - Sat Apr 26 4:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

Bringing you all some of the finest smoked BBQ & Sides around💨 [more details]

Earth Day Movie Event: Common Ground - Sun Apr 27 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join us as we celebrate Earth Day with the film Common Ground. Common Ground is a movie about a… [more details]

WFC Square Dance - Sun Apr 27 2:00 pm

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

The Farm Council is bringing back Square Dancing! Bring your partner and come join us on April 27 for a fun evening of square dancing and socializing. Event goes from 2-5, tickets are sold at the door for $10. Please feel free to bring a snack and beverage [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

More News from Saline