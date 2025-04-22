Saline District Library Welcomes the Return of the Friends Book Shop

Saline District Library patrons welcomed the return of the Friends Book Shop on Monday. The Friends moved into their new space in the Brecon Room after recent renovations. The store features wider aisles, a seating area, and plenty of natural light.

A steady stream of patrons flowed into the newly renovated book shop on Monday. Many commented on how they had been eagerly awaiting the grand opening while appreciating the space.

“People were so excited to have us open again,” said Linda TerHaar, chair of the Friends Book Shop committee. “ People had been telling us ‘We’re saving stuff for you.’”

The shop had been closed since the end of September to allow for library renovations. When construction was recently completed, volunteers were able to put a plan for re-opening in place.

“We have the same amount of shelf space that we did before, but it is a larger space so things are spread out more, and we have windows and natural light. It’s very exciting,” TerHaar said.

“About a month ago, we figured out how we would stage the process of getting the furniture arranged in the room, and then how to schedule having donations come in from the public,” TerHaar said. “We set up a schedule for two weeks of times when we would accept donations. Volunteers were here. Mary Palmerton, who is a member of the Book Shop committee, managed the intake of donations and volunteers working on sorting.”

Every section is managed by one volunteer, who is responsible for setting up the display of their section. This includes fiction books, non-fiction books, children’s books, puzzles, games and compact discs.

“Everything we sell is either donated to us, or they are recent books that the library has multiple copies of that they don’t need anymore. Except for the small amount of money we spend on operating expenses for the shop, all the money we make is for support of the library and library programs.”

Recently, the Friends group was able to donate $100,000 for the renovation of the library, much of which was used for the Story Walk.

“The Friends of the Library have existed for more than fifty years. The Friends started out periodically having a book sale on a Saturday. In 2008, when the expansion was completed, it was the first time we had a space for a shop. That has been developing for the last 17 years. We now have around 50 people involved in some aspect of the book shop.”

Volunteers are enjoying the new light and airy space, and encourage anyone interested in the Friends to come in and learn more about the organization.

“The Book Shop is its best advertisement. You walk into the book shop and think ‘Oh, this would be fun. Maybe I could volunteer.’ That’s how a lot of our volunteers have come to us.”

Patrons are encouraged to donate items for the shop during operating hours. All donations will help benefit the library and its many community programs.

“The purpose of the Friends is to support the library,” TerHaar said. “One of the ways we support the library is financially, and we make money by having the book shop. But money isn’t all of it. We also, as book and literacy lovers, want to get books into people’s hands. We believe we provide a focal point for people to come to the library, and another reason to come into this wonderful building.”

