Jack Kargel has been named Youth of the Year, the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce Announced.

Kargell will be honored at the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce Circle of Excellence Awards from 6-8 p.m., April 30, at the Kesington Hotel.

Other honorees are:

Small Business – Standard Printing + Design

Rising Star – Hampton Inn Saline

Large Business – Liebherr

First Responder – Sgt. Ryan Reppert, Pittsfield Charter Township Police Department

Visionary – Alicia Ceccarelli (head of school, Washtenaw Christian Academy

The Circle of Excellence Awards are presented annually and are the most widely respected and prestigious recognition of the substantial contributions from living or working in the Saline Area. SACC’s Circle of Excellence Awards are regarded as the pinnacle of recognition for community members in the greater Saline Area, as well as honoring outstanding companies that have demonstrated exemplary business practices, maintained a stellar reputation for quality and service, and made significant contributions to the community.

Event sponsors include A & H Lawn Care, Saline Area Schools and MMI Engineered Solutions.

Award sponsors are DTE, Kelly Orthodontics, Thomson Reuters, Black Rock Technologies, Al's Water Heater Sales & Service, and Standard Printing + Design.

Nominations were solicited and received by SACC, then evaluated by a panel of business and community leaders (the selection committee).

Visit www.Salinechamber.org for ticket information.

