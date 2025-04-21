Jack Kargel Has Been Named Youth of the Year
Jack Kargel has been named Youth of the Year, the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce Announced.
Kargell will be honored at the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce Circle of Excellence Awards from 6-8 p.m., April 30, at the Kesington Hotel.
Other honorees are:
- Small Business – Standard Printing + Design
- Rising Star – Hampton Inn Saline
- Large Business – Liebherr
- First Responder – Sgt. Ryan Reppert, Pittsfield Charter Township Police Department
- Visionary – Alicia Ceccarelli (head of school, Washtenaw Christian Academy
The Circle of Excellence Awards are presented annually and are the most widely respected and prestigious recognition of the substantial contributions from living or working in the Saline Area. SACC’s Circle of Excellence Awards are regarded as the pinnacle of recognition for community members in the greater Saline Area, as well as honoring outstanding companies that have demonstrated exemplary business practices, maintained a stellar reputation for quality and service, and made significant contributions to the community.
Event sponsors include A & H Lawn Care, Saline Area Schools and MMI Engineered Solutions.
Award sponsors are DTE, Kelly Orthodontics, Thomson Reuters, Black Rock Technologies, Al's Water Heater Sales & Service, and Standard Printing + Design.
Nominations were solicited and received by SACC, then evaluated by a panel of business and community leaders (the selection committee).
Visit www.Salinechamber.org for ticket information.
More News from Saline
- What's That You Say? Saline Girls Soccer Still Undefeated Undefeated Saline defeated Pioneer 2-0 to improve to 9-0 overall and 3-0 in the SEC Red.
- Mother of 5 Lorraine Legarski Was Passionate About Her Family, Crafting Lorraine Kathleen Legarski, age 92, passed away peacefully on Good Friday, April 18, 2025, at home in Saline, Michigan