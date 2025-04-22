GOLF: Saline Sixth at 24-Team PGA Reach Invitational, 5th at Windy Hornet Invitational

The Saline varsity boys' golf team played in two high-level invitational tournaments recently.

24 teams played in the PGA Reach Invitational hosted by Hillsdale Academy at Forest Akers West Course. Saline finished sixth in a tournament won by Chelsea, one of the top teams in the state.

Saline shot 325. Harper Hummel shot 78, one stroke away from making the all-tournament team. Jack McFarlane shot 80, Ben Holloway 82, Haidren Stewart 85 and Micah Gray 89.

"I really liked what I saw out of the guys at this event. Harper played very well and is making some great strides forward with different aspects of his game. Jack is new to our team and has really stepped in to help us," coach Debbie Williams-Hoak said. "The rest of the guys will be the first to admit they can do so much better, and I agree, which is exciting for how much more we can still improve. I was very happy with our first 18-hole invite."

On a windy day at Travis Pointe Country Club, the varsity team took fifth with a score of 333. They were one of three Saline teams at the tournament.

"(The wind) made conditions challenging but the Saline guys battled all day and was in the mix most of the day," Williams-Hoak said.

Hummel and Eddie Robins shot 82 to finish tied for 12th. McFarlane shot 84, Stewart shot 85 and Holloway shot 87.

Warren DeLaSalle shot 322 to win by one stroke over Chelsea. The last DeLasalle player shot an eagle in 18 to win it.

The second Saline team finished 10th with 356. Jack Boyle shot 87, Gray and Samir Sankaran shot 89, Charle VanHaaften shot 90, Eric Friedholm shot 91 and Bryce Nadig shot 93. The third Hornet team shot 358 to take 14th. They were led by Keegan Cahill's 85. Also golfing were Charlie VanHaaften, 90, Carter Ennis, 94, Daniel Lemmerirt 108, Peyton, Cundiff, 93, and Blair Higgins, 96.

"All of these guys gained some great experience today. We have a bunch of seniors who have been with the program since they were freshmen and it was great to see them compete today," Williams-Hoak said.

SEC play starts Tuesday at Washtenaw Golf Club.

