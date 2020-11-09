Service for Louise Finkbeiner Tuesday at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home

Louise E. Finkbeiner 95, of Saline, Michigan passed away peacefully on Friday, November 6, 2020 with her family by her side. Louise was born February 26, 1925 to the late Gustav W. and Edna E. (Furthmueller) Lindemann.

On August 7, 1954, she married the late Alton C. Finkbeiner, and he preceded her in death on December 12, 1996. Survivors include her daughter, Tena L. White; brother Gustav A. (Grace) Lindemann; sister-in-law Margrete Lindemann; and many nieces and nephews along with their families. Louise was preceded in death, in addition to her husband, brothers, Earl Lindemann, Paul (Margrete) Lindemann and Robert (Doris) Lindemann; and her sisters, Esther (Edward) Mamarow, and Ruth (Owen) Lambarth.

Friends are invited to celebrate Louise's life with her family on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 9:30 A.M. until the time of service at 11:00 A.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Saline. Rev. Mark Smith will be presiding. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made out to Trinity Lutheran Church in Saline and envelopes will be available at the funeral home. To sign Louise's guestbook, to leave a memory, or for more information or directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.