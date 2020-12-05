Saline Area Fire Department Toys for Tots Campaign Collecting for 103 Kids

Without anyone at the firehouse having to say a word, the community has begun collecting toys for the annual Saline Area Fire Department Toys for Tots campaign.

Each year, the fire department delivers thousands of toys to Saline Area Social Service, a community agency that helps struggling families with a food bank and other aid. This year, according to SASS Executive Director Anne Cummings, the agency is supporting 102 children (ages 12 and under).

People are invited to bring new, unwrapped toys to the Saline firehouse, located on Michigan Avenue at Harris Street. They should either call ahead ((734) 429-4440) or ring the bell at the front door, where a firefighter will take the toy and place it in the familiar red and white Toys for Tots box.

Fire Chief Craig Hoeft said he wasn't surprised to see toys piling up in the firehouse before the department announced the start of the campaign.

"Saline is very giving. I'm sure that folks know that things are going to be even more difficult this year, so it seems like they're starting earlier than they have," Hoeft said.

The fire department will collect toys for the children in Saline until Dec. 16.

"We take the first batch of toys to Saline Area Social Service. We like to take care of the Saline kids first," Hoeft said. "Then the rest, we send to Washtenaw County Toys for Tots."

Toys will be distributed in Saline on Dec. 20, Cummings said.

Thinking about buying toys for Toys for Tots, but don't know where to start?

Here are the Toy Association's 2021 Toy of the The Year Award Finalists:

ACTION FIGURE TOY OF THE YEARToys that represent a person or fictional character intended for active, imaginative and narrative-based play

Alter Nation Action Figure Assortment (Panda Mony Toy Brands)

Anime Heroes (Bandai America)

Batman 4 Inch Action Figures (Spin Master)

Fisher-Price #ThankYouHeroes Line (Mattel)

Heroes of Goo Jit Zu (Moose Toys)

The Original Spawn Action Figure and Comic Remastered (2020) (McFarlane Toys)

Treasure X (Moose Toys)

COLLECTIBLE OF THE YEARToys that compose a set and can be collected in multiples; can include novelty playthings, miniature versions of existing lines, licensed collectibles, etc.

Blume Petal Pets (Skyrocket)

Charaction CUBE (Bandai America)

Hairdorables Hair Art Series (Just Play)

HEXBUG JUNKBOTS Large Dumpster (HEXBUG)

LEGO Super Mario Character Packs (LEGO)

L.O.L. Surprise! Remix Hair Flip (MGA Entertainment)

Space Invaders Micro Player (My Arcade)

CONSTRUCTION TOY OF THE YEARToys that include building as the primary play pattern

BRIO Motor Set (BRIO)

LEGO Friends Rescue Mission Boat (LEGO)

LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest (LEGO)

MEGA Construx Halo – Pelican Inbound (Mattel)

Plus-Plus GO! Street Racing Super Set (Plus-Plus)

Snap Ships Sabre XF-23 Interceptor (PlayMonster)

SolarBots: 8-in-1 Solar Robot Kit (Thames & Kosmos)

CREATIVE TOY OF THE YEARToys that allow kids to build and/or make items that are unique to them

Big Gem Diamond Painting: Magical (Faber-Castell USA)

Chocolate Pen (Skyrocket)

Clixo (Toyish Labs)

Crayola Colors of the World Crayons (Crayola LLC)

Face Paintoos Party Pack (PlayMonster)

Kinetic Sand Sandwhirlz Set (Spin Master)

Swirl & Style Tie Dye Studio Maker (YULU)

DOLL OF THE YEARToys that include baby, toddler, and fashion dolls

Barbie Color Reveal (Mattel)

Cave Club Fashion Dolls (Mattel)

Disney Junior Doc McStuffins Wash Your Hands Singing Doll (Just Play)

FailFix (Moose Toys)

Healthy Roots Dolls: Zoe Doll (Healthy Roots Dolls)

L.O.L Surprise! O.M.G. Remix Dolls (MGA Entertainment)

Rainbow High Fashion Dolls (MGA Entertainment)

The Fresh Dolls (World of EPI and Just Play)

GAME OF THE YEARFor families and children’s (ages 0-14) games including board, card, electronic or other physical game formats and puzzles, exclusive of video or app games

Drone Home (PlayMonster)

Fish Club (Blue Orange Games)

Genius Square (MUKIKIM LLC)

Poetry for Neanderthals (Exploding Kittens)

Pokémon Trading Card Game Battle Academy (The Pokémon Company International)

Story Time Chess (Story Time Chess)

The #UpsideDownChallenge Game (Vango Toys)

INFANT/TODDLER TOY OF THE YEARToys that are developed for ages 0-3 (0-18 months infant/18 months-3 years toddler)

Crayola Easy-Clean Fingerpaint (Crayola LLC)

Deep Sea Adventure (The Manhattan Toy Company)

Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Grow-the-Fun Garden to Kitchen (Mattel)

Go! Go! Smart Wheels Ultimate Corkscrew Tower (VTech)

Helping Heroes Fire Station (VTech)

Little Tikes 3-n-1 Sports Zone (Little Tikes)

Step2 Ball Buddies Adventure Center (Step2)

INNOVATIVE TOY OF THE YEARToys that utilize innovative design, technology, or manufacturing processes to enhance play value

Alexa 2-in-1 Kitchen and Market (KidKraft)

Crayola Light-Up Tracing Pad with Eye-Soft-Technology (Crayola LLC)

Go Go Bird (Zing)

KidiZoom Creator Cam (VTech)

LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course (LEGO)

L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Remix Super Surprise (MGA Entertainment)

Squeakee (Moose Toys)

Star Wars The Child Animatronic Edition Toy (Hasbro)

LICENSE OF THE YEARCharacter or property that has had success spreading its brand through the development and merchandising of products developed from the intellectual property

Baby Shark (Pingfong)

Blue's Clues & You (Nickelodeon)

L.O.L. Surprise! (MGA Entertainment)

Marvel (Marvel)

PAW Patrol: Dino Rescue (Spin Master and Nickelodeon)

Pokémon (The Pokémon Company International)

Ryan's World (pocket.watch)

Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Disney)

OUTDOOR TOY OF THE YEARToys that are designed for outdoor play, including ride-ons

Birdie Golf (Hog Wild Toys)

Little Tikes Magic Flower Water Table (Little Tikes)

Outdoor Science Lab (SmartLab Toys)

PRIMO (Ambosstoys)

SpikeBrite (Spikeball Inc.)

Total Z70 Zipline Bundle (Adventure Parks)

Ultimate Go-Kart (Radio Flyer)

Wind Power 4.0 (Thames & Kosmos)

PLAYSET OF THE YEARToys that are designed to work together to enact some action or event, including characters and role play

Blume Rainbow Sparkle Surprise Playset (Skyrocket)

HEXBUG Nanotopia (HEXBUG)

Fisher-Price Imaginext Pop-Up Gotham City Playset (Mattel)

Kindi Kids Kindi Fun Unicorn Ambulance Playset (Moose Toys)

LEGO Super Mario Bowser's Castle Boss Battle Expansion Set (LEGO)

PLAYMOBIL Scooby-Doo! Mystery Machine (PLAYMOBIL)

Railway Bucket-Builder-Set (Hape International Inc.)

PLUSH TOY OF THE YEARToys that are made of fabric and stuffed with cotton or similar filling, including toys with interactive or electronic features

Dolce Primo Kangaroo (Magformers)

Eco Nation (Aurora World, Inc.)

Little Rebels Dolls (Little Rebels Inc.)

Shore Buddies (Shore Buddies)

Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child 11” Plush (Mattel)

Story Magic Unicorn Dream Dollhouse (Horizon Group USA)

Whatsitsface (Whatsitsface)

PRESCHOOL TOY OF THE YEARToys that are developed for ages 3-5

BRIO Smart Tech Sound Action Tunnel Travel Set (BRIO)

Dimpl Digits (Fat Brain Toy Co.)

Fisher-Price Imaginext DC Super Friends Super Surround Batcave (Mattel)

Fun Fan Fryer (Hape International Inc.)

LEGO DUPLO Modular Playhouse (LEGO)

PAW Patrol Dino Patroller (Spin Master)

Real Rigs Recycling Truck (Kid Trax)

SPECIALTY TOY OF THE YEARToys that are distributed through independent retailers, i.e. neighborhood toy stores, and not sold at mass brick and mortar stores. Toys that are sold only online do not qualify.

American Girl – 2020 Girl of the Year Joss’s Ultimate Collection (Mattel)

HEXBUG nano Land (HEXBUG)

LEGO Ideas Grand Piano (LEGO)

Monster Math Scale (Hape International Inc.)

My First Rush Hour (ThinkFun, Inc.)

Shashibo Artist Series (Fun In Motion Toys)

The Amazing Tightrope-Walking Gyrobot (Thames & Kosmos)

STEAM TOY OF THE YEARToys that encourage kids to develop skills (foundational or curricular) in the core disciplines of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics

3Doodler Start 'Learn from Home' Pen Set (3Doodler)

Crayola STEAM Paper Flower Science Kit (Crayola LLC)

Discovery #MINDBLOWN Toy Circuitry Action Experiment Set (Discovery, Inc.)

DIY Rainbow Catcher (Klutz)

Eyeclops Digital Microscope & Camera (Jakks Pacific)

Little Learning Hands World Explorers Subscription Box (Little Learning Hands LLC)

Mega Cyborg Hand (Thames & Kosmos)

Professor Maxwell's VR Universe (Abacus Brands)

VEHICLE OF THE YEARToy cars, trucks, trains and other vehicles in all scales, including R/C vehicles but exclusive of ride-ons