Can 2021 Be A Fresh Start?

Here we are, in the final days of 2020. This year has been trying and anything but normal, and it’s safe to say most of us are ready to leave it behind. But the reality is, the pandemic won’t magically end as the clock strikes midnight. So what can we do to have the new year still be a re-set for us in some way?

First, we can pledge to make the holiday season a special one, in spite of the complications of this year. In fact, the trials and turmoil of this year are all the more reason to delight in positive holiday vibes. We can deliberately place our attention on the positives. In our last blog we talked about mindfully attending to the holiday season and finding joy. You can access that post here.

Second, we can make plans to have 2021 be a fresh start, even if it can’t be the pandemic-ending miracle we wish it could be. We can set goals for becoming a better version of ourselves, no matter what happens around us.

Try this:

Set a physical health goal - try setting a goal for healthy eating, exercise/athletic activities, exploring vitamins/supplements, or simply make a plan for addressing a medical/dental need you might have put off due to the pandemic.

Set a mental health goal - a new year is a good time to consider self-care, mindfulness/meditation practices, trying or returning to therapy, or getting psychological testing to explore any long standing/unclear issues.

Set a social goal - set goals for socializing in new and healthy ways. 2020 was a lonely year for many of us, and a new year means a chance to re-visit people we may have lost touch with or find new ways to be socially engaged with others.

Set an academic/career goal - this year has shown many of us which types of jobs tend to be stable and discern which employers care most about their employees. A new year could mean a new chance to apply for a more fulfilling job, attend or return to college, or get training/certifications in a new area.

Set a leisure goal - find a new hobby or skill and make a plan to try it out this coming year. Pinterest and other social media platforms have some great ideas, and you can engage family and friends to join you (in your household or by video). Consider crafts, re-decorating, home improvement, cooking/baking, learning a new language… so many options!

Set an organizational goal - set goals for cleaning, de-cluttering (and selling items online or donating!), and buying or creating some new storage/shelving/etc.

While New Year’s Eve isn’t a total reset for all of the things 2020 has thrown our way, it can still be used as a signal to help us get started on some positive changes and gain some control that this year may have taken from us. Join us in setting healthy goals and moving forward!

P.S. Speaking of change in the new year… Still Waters Counseling is moving its Saline office!! Don’t worry, we are staying close - our new office is only a mile from our old one and we think you’ll love the new space as much as we do! As of December 28th, our new Saline office address will be: 196 S. Industrial Drive, Saline (behind Ascent Urgent Care).

Here we are, in the final weeks of 2020. This year has been trying and anything but normal, and it’s safe to say most of us are ready to leave it behind. But the reality is, the pandemic won’t magically end as the clock strikes midnight. So what can we do to have the new year still be a re-set for us in some way?

First, we can pledge to make the holiday season a special one, in spite of the complications of this year. In fact, the trials and turmoil of this year are all the more reason to delight in positive holiday vibes. We can deliberately place our attention on the positives. In our last blog we talked about mindfully attending to the holiday season and finding joy. You can access that post here.

Second, we can make plans to have 2021 be a fresh start, even if it can’t be the pandemic-ending miracle we wish it could be. We can set goals for becoming a better version of ourselves, no matter what happens around us.

Try this:

-Set a physical health goal - try setting a goal for healthy eating, exercise/athletic activities, exploring vitamins/supplements, or simply make a plan for addressing a medical/dental need you might have put off due to the pandemic.

-Set a mental health goal - a new year is a good time to consider self-care, mindfulness/meditation practices, trying or returning to therapy, or getting psychological testing to explore any long standing/unclear issues.

-Set a social goal - set goals for socializing in new and healthy ways. 2020 was a lonely year for many of us, and a new year means a chance to re-visit people we may have lost touch with or find new ways to be socially engaged with others.

-Set an academic/career goal - this year has shown many of us which types of jobs tend to be stable and discern which employers care most about their employees. A new year could mean a new chance to apply for a more fulfilling job, attend or return to college, or get training/certifications in a new area.

-Set a leisure goal - find a new hobby or skill and make a plan to try it out this coming year. Pinterest and other social media platforms have some great ideas, and you can engage family and friends to join you (in your household or by video). Consider crafts, re-decorating, home improvement, cooking/baking, learning a new language… so many options!

-Set an organizational goal - set goals for cleaning, de-cluttering (and selling items online or donating!), and buying or creating some new storage/shelving/etc.

While New Year’s Eve isn’t a total reset for all of the things 2020 has thrown our way, it can still be used as a signal to help us get started on some positive changes and gain some control that this year may have taken from us. Join us in setting healthy goals and moving forward!

P.S. Speaking of change in the new year… Still Waters Counseling is moving its Saline office!! Don’t worry, we are staying close - our new office is only a mile from our old one and we think you’ll love the new space as much as we do! As of December 28th, our new Saline office address will be: 196 S. Industrial Drive, Saline (behind Ascent Urgent Care).