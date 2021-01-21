Skip to main content
Saline, MI News
1-21-2021 8:40am
Saline MI
Brian Puffer
Register@
bit.ly/2LN1K1q
Brian Puffer
Image
Register@
bit.ly/2LN1K1q
Replies
More from Saline
Saline
Thu. Jan 21 2021
No Injuries in Crash That Ties Up Rush-Hour Traffic on Michigan Avenue
There were no injuries in a two-vehicle crash that tied up rush hour traffic Thursday evening on Saline's east end. The crash, involving two SUVs, occurred around 5:20 p.m. at Michigan Avenue and Industrial Drive.
Tran Longmoore
Tran Longmoore
The Saline Post
Tran Longmoore
The Saline Post
Saline
Thu. Jan 21 2021
Youth/High School Winter Field Hockey Clinics
Participants will enhance and develop new skills and learn proper techniques for this growing game in Saline! bit.ly/2LN1K1q
Brian Puffer
Brian Puffer
reporter
Brian Puffer
reporter
Saline
Thu. Jan 21 2021
COVID-19: 1 Death, 3 Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County
The 209th person has died in Washtenaw County, according to data updated Wednesday by the Washtenaw County Health Department.
Tran Longmoore
Tran Longmoore
The Saline Post
Tran Longmoore
The Saline Post
Saline
Wed. Jan 20 2021
Saline's Reggie Duerst is a Finalist for the MHSAA Scholar-Athlete Award
Saline High School senior Regina "Reggie" Duerst is a finalist for the MHSAA Scholar-Athlete Award. Duerst, who plays for the Saline varsity basketball team., is one of 120 finalists for the award, presented by Farm Bureau Insurance.
Tran Longmoore
Tran Longmoore
The Saline Post
Tran Longmoore
The Saline Post
Saline
Wed. Jan 20 2021
Saline DEI Task Force to Celebrate Culture and Traditions With Cookbook, Seeks Recipes
To submit recipes, learn more about our members and our mission, or offer to volunteer please visit our website at: https://www.salinedei.org or email us at SalineDEI@gmail.com to submit
Saline Post Staff
Saline Post Staff
The Saline Post
Saline Post Staff
The Saline Post
Saline
Tue. Jan 19 2021
COVID-19: One Death in Washtenaw County Since Friday, Positive Test Rate Rises
Another Washtenaw County resident has died with COVID-19 according to data updated Tuesday by the health department. The first data update since Friday showed the 208th COVID-19-related death.
Tran Longmoore
Tran Longmoore
The Saline Post
Tran Longmoore
The Saline Post
1
Replies
Kathe Suddendorf
Neighbor
1-20-2021 12:58pm
Is the rise in positives related to the new variant?
Saline
Tue. Jan 19 2021
Still Waters Counseling, A Growing Practice, Moves into New Home on Saline's East Side
Still Waters Counseling, a family-friendly practice with locations in Saline, Ann Arbor and Adrian, has moved into a spacious new home on the city's east side.
Tran Longmoore
Tran Longmoore
The Saline Post
Tran Longmoore
The Saline Post
Saline
Tue. Jan 19 2021
COVID-19; Positive Test Rate Below 3 Percent for 2nd Straight Day in Washtenaw County
The positive test rate for COVID continues to fall in Washtenaw County. According to state data, the positive test rate fell under three percent Saturday and ten dropped again Sunday to 1.43 percent. The daily positivity rate can be volatile. Even so, the 1.43 percent measured Sunday is the lowest rate since early October.
Tran Longmoore
Tran Longmoore
The Saline Post
Tran Longmoore
The Saline Post
Saline
Tue. Jan 19 2021
Loosened Restrictions Allow More Activity at the Saline Rec Center
The new COVID-19 health orders from the state took effect Monday, loosening restrictions on some indoor activities at facilities like the Saline Rec Center.
Tran Longmoore
Tran Longmoore
The Saline Post
Tran Longmoore
The Saline Post
Saline
Mon. Jan 18 2021
Man Who Told Women He Was A "Virgin Looking for Sex" Has History of Concerning Behavior
The Saline Police Department is continuing to search for ways to find help for a young man who's made community members uncomfortable with remarks about sex.
Tran Longmoore
Tran Longmoore
The Saline Post
Tran Longmoore
The Saline Post
Saline
Sun. Jan 17 2021
WASHTENAW HEALTH DEPARTMENT: New Variant of COVID-19 Could Mean Faster Spread, So Take Precautions
Earlier today, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced that a case of the COVID-19 variant B117 was identified in a Washtenaw County adult with recent travel to the United Kingdom. Washtenaw County Health Department reminds everyone to adhere to COVID-19 prevention recommendations and prevent the spread of illness whenever possible.
Saline Post Staff
Saline Post Staff
The Saline Post
Saline Post Staff
The Saline Post
Saline
Sat. Jan 16 2021
MDHHS Identifies First Michigan Case of New COVID-19 Variant, B.1.1.7. in Washtenaw County
The first Michigan case of new COVID-19 variant, B.1.1.7. was identified in an adult female living in Washtenaw County by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Bureau of Laboratories today. The person recently traveled to the United Kingdom, where this variant originated. Close contacts of this individual have been identified and are in quarantine. At this time two new cases have been identified from close contacts with the person, but it is not known if they are infected with the variant.
Saline Post Staff
Saline Post Staff
The Saline Post
Saline Post Staff
The Saline Post
