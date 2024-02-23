Saline Native Richard Schaible, Husband, Father of 2, Worked on the Family Farm

Richard Leon Schaible, age 71, of Ann Arbor, Michigan passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

Richard was born on May 22, 1952 in Saline, Michigan to the late Leon and Esther (Wolfe) Schaible.

Richie took over the family farm when he was 25 and spent his life working the farm and teaching his children and grandchildren about what mattered most – putting your heart into whatever you do and showing up for those you love. He was always a kid at heart with a great sense of humor and could make you laugh at any given moment. He was known for his great dance moves and spinning his wife around the dance floor. He loved sports of all kinds, especially Michigan – Go Blue! He passed along his passion for sports to his children and grandchildren and enjoyed attending as many of their athletic events as possible.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Jody (Munsell) Schaible, whom he married on September 3, 1977; his two children Michelle (Jason) Miner of Pinckney and Jason (Summer) Schaible of Saline; his five grandchildren Jayden Schaible, Jacob Miner, Cameron Schaible, Justin Miner, and Paige Schaible; his brother John (Deneine) Schaible; his father-in-law Everett “Keith” Munsell; and a host of extended family and friends who will cherish his memory. He was preceded in death by his parents Leon and Esther Schaible, his nephew Christopher Schaible, and his mother-in-law Jean Munsell. He was a member of Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Ann Arbor.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Friday, February 23, 2024 from 2:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home. Visitation will continue on Saturday, February 24, from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at the Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Pastor Paul Jansen will officiate. Interment will follow at Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Richard’s honor may be made to the Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church or the Rogel Cancer Center Melanoma Program at the University of Michigan. Checks May be made payable to “University of Michigan” and sent to 777 E. Eisenhower Pkwy., Suite 650, Ann Arbor, MI, 48108. Please include “In memory of Richard Schaible” in the memo line of the check or in an attached note. You may also call 734-764-6777 or visit the following link to make your gift- https://victors.us/richardschaible. To leave a memory you have of Richard, to sign his guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

