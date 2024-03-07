Saline's Acoustic Routes Concerts to Host Old Crow Medicine Show at the Michigan Theater

Acoustic Routes Concerts, founded by Lodi Township resident Jim Cain, and The Ark are bringing Grand Ole Opry members and Grammy winners Old Crow Medicine Show to The Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor on Friday, September 13 at 7:30 p.m. to support The Breakfast at St. Andrew's daily meal program. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m. ET at Ticketmaster.com.

Old Crow Medicine Show's concerts are legendary thanks to the band’s virtuosity and breakneck tempos, their strong original songwriting and deep respect for traditional American music. Their rise began in 2000 after a chance meeting with the flatpicking guitar and mountain music legend Doc Watson when the band was busking on a street corner in Boone, North Carolina.

Over the years, their string band revival sound has found a growing legion of fans hungry for roots music and it has captured the hearts of acclaimed artists like John Prine, Gillian Welch and Marty Stuart who helped propel their music.

No Depression.com says the band is now virtually a tradition in itself and they said their latest Grammy-nominated album, Jubilee, is “a celebration of their own past and ongoing relevance, and of old-timey music as a hoedown that never ends but might pick up a fair number of new steps along the way.”

This concert is the 14th that Acoustic Routes and The Ark have done together to raise money for The Breakfast at St. Andrew’s, which feeds the homeless, the working poor and other people struggling to make ends meet. They have never missed a day of service since opening their doors in 1982, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Acoustic Routes next show in Saline features Irish Trad band On the Lash who are performing at Stony Lake Brewing on St. Patrick's Day. Click here for tickets.

