Father of 4 Ronald Boldman, Pastor Emeritus at St. Paul, Enjoyed Being With Family

Ronald D. Boldman, age 87, of Manchester, Michigan, passed away on Friday, March 15th, 2024 at home surrounded by family. Ronald was born January 12, 1937, in Apple Creek, Ohio, the son of Martin W. and Helen J. (Saurer) Boldman.

Ronald enjoyed his childhood years growing up on his grandparent’s farm in Apple Creek, Ohio, with his brother, and later writing these childhood memories in weekly letters to his grandchildren. His grandmother was a strong spiritual influence in his life. Ronald was a member of the last class to graduate from Apple Creek High School (class of 1955); and a graduate of Heidelberg College (1961).

On September 9,1962, Ronald married Roselyn Joyce Good at St. Peter’s Church in Apple Creek, Ohio. They moved to Webster Groves, MO., where Roselyn worked as a nurse for an oral surgeon and Ronald attended classes at Eden Theological Seminary. He graduated from Eden Theological Seminary (1964) and was ordained into the Christian ministry on June 24, 1964, at Apple Creek St. Peter’s United Church of Christ. He served congregations in Glenmont and Millersburg, Ohio (1964-1972), Wellington, Ohio (1972-1978) and Saline, Michigan (1978-1999), retiring August 15, 1999. On November 22, 2009, Ronald was named as Pastor Emeritus of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Saline, MI.

In 1968 Ronald had the opportunity to participate in a United Church of Christ tour of the Holy Land and India, an experience that had a lasting influence on him. Ronald enjoyed most being with family. He participated in sports in high school, softball teams at the churches he served, and golfing with his clergy brothers. Ronald liked to be out of doors, working on the lawn, gardens, and flower beds with Roselyn.

Ronald is survived by children Robyn (Darryl), Regan (Grace) and Ryan (Gina), five grandchildren, Megan (Brennan), Graham, Davis, Luke and Catherine, and a niece Susan. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, a daughter Rhonda, a brother Donald, and a sister-in-law Dianne.

A Memorial service will be held at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Saline, MI, on Saturday, April 13, at 11:00 A.M. Visitation will take place from 10:00 A.M until the time of service at 11:00 A.M. The service will also be live streamed on the St. Paul UCC Saline Facebook page. Rev. Jacoba Koppert and Rev. James Coran will preside at the service. A fellowship luncheon will follow the service and will be held at the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul UCC and envelopes will be available at the Church. To leave a memory you have of Ronald, to sign his guestbook, or for directions, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

More News from Saline