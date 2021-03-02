Josephine Feldkamp, Mother of 3, Worked as Director of Records at Saline Community Hospital

Josephine Ann Feldkamp, age 86, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021 under the care of Arbor Hospice at Ashley Court in Brighton. She was born August 24, 1934 in Dearborn, Michigan, the daughter of Don and Grace (Jameson) Ford.

On May 23, 1953 in Saline, Jo married Lloyd 'Shorty' Feldkamp. He preceded her in death on May 1, 1989. During her life, Jo truly enjoyed working as the Director of Medical Records at her hometown Saline Community Hospital. She enjoyed being there so much that after she retired, she joined the Ladies Auxiliary and went back to work a year later as a member of the same department, while also driving the lab courier car and guest shuttle. Later she became a hospital volunteer.

Jo and Shorty had a lifelong love of horses, which lead to a passion of pony and horse pulling. They spent many years together with their children buying, training and travelling to pulling contests throughout the country, while making lifelong friends. They also shared a passion for the Saline Community Fair. She loved working in the fair office and after Shorty's death Jo inherited his position as director of the horse and pony pulling contests. She later also took on the draft horse show.

No one could ask for a better mother or friend. Survivors include her daughter Bonnie (Lonnie) Kanitz of Milan, son Robert (Valdomero) Feldkamp of Grass Lake, grandchildren Stamatia Feldkamp of Tecumseh, Joshua Kanitz of Saline, Karla Kanitz of Milan, Don Feldkamp of Port Orange, Florida, great-grandson Colin Mitchell of Tecumseh, and brother Thomas (Suzanne) Ford of Sarasota, Florida. She had numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Don Marvin and one brother Jameson Ford of Bradenton, Florida.

Cremation has taken place. At Jo's request, there will be no visitation or funeral. A private burial will take place in Oakwood Cemetery in Saline at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to Arbor Hospice or the Saline Community Fair. To leave a memory you have of Jo, to sign her guestbook or for more information please visit www.rbfhsaline.com