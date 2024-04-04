Critically-Acclaimed Nashville Artist Mike Miz Hits Stony Lake Brewing on Saturday

Nashville-based Mike Miz, a singer/songwriter/guitarist acclaimed by critics and fans for his soulful and energetic live performances, is live at Stony Lake Brewing for the first time this Saturday, April 6 at 8 p.m..

In recent years, Miz has had the privilege to open for Jason Isbell, Jakob Dylan, Blues Traveler, Derek Trucks, America, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Lukas Nelson, Shawn Colvin, Leon Russell, Chris Isaak, Peter Wolf, Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes and many more.

Rolling Stone Magazine had high praise for his 2021 single "Virginia", which they called "a monster of a jam rocker." The new album "Only Human" came out on LA based Blackbird Record Label on April 14 2023. No Depression said his song "'Heroes'........That one's a stunner straight from the heart."

Miz will be performing solo at Stony Lake, which will give him a chance to show off his acoustic guitar chops on songs like "@ H.O.M.E The In-Between. and "High for Now."

Like all Acoustic Routes Concerts at Stony Lake Brewing, 100% of ticket sales go to the artist.

