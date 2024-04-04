Auto Industry Veteran Terry Minnehan, Owner of Auto ETC, Cherished Role as Father, Grandfather

Terrance “Terry” Minnehan, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2024, at the age of 70. Born on February 15, 1954, in Rochester, New York, he was the beloved son of Gerard and Mary Ann (Murphy) Minnehan.

Surviving are three sons: TJ (Cassie) Minnehan of Greenville, WI, Nicholas (Alyse) Minnehan of Ann Arbor, MI, and Zachery Minnehan of Saline, MI; five grandchildren: Claire, Ella, Winston, Madelyn, and Charlotte; two siblings: Micheal (Lori) Minnehan of Rochester, NY and Ginger (Tony) Gadawski of Ormond Beach, FL; and many loving Nieces and nephews.

Terry dedicated over 50 years of his life to the Auto business, with the last 30 years as the proud owner of Auto ETC. His commitment and expertise in the industry were evident to all who worked with him.

Terry embraced life to the fullest and had a way of making people feel seen and valued, even with just a few words or a kind gesture. He had a unique ability to bring humor and lightness to any situation, never taking himself too seriously. His lighthearted approach to life was contagious, and he had a knack for putting a smile on the faces of those around him.

Terry cherished his role as a father and grandfather. His love for his three sons, TJ, Nicholas, and Zachery, was unwavering. He took great pride in their accomplishments and supported them in their endeavors. Terry's adoration extended to his five grandchildren, Claire, Ella, Winston, Madelyn, and Charlotte, who brought immense joy to his life.

Terry's family was important to him, and he maintained a close bond with his brother, Mike, and sister, Ginger. They provided him with comfort and companionship throughout his life. He also leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews who will forever carry his memory in their hearts.

Terry was preceded in death by his three Brothers; Ed Minnehan, Tom Minnehan, and Shawn Minnehan.

Terry’s departure has left a void in the lives of all who had the pleasure of knowing him. His kindness, generosity, and genuine nature, coupled with his ability to find joy in every moment, will be deeply missed. May his spirit live on in the hearts and memories of those he touched.

Family and friends are welcome to gather from 2:00pm to 5:00pm on Saturday, April 13, 2024 at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Everyone is then welcome to join the family at Weber’s Restaurant (located at 3050 Jackson Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48103), where appetizers will be served at 5:30pm, and dinner being served at 6:00pm. To leave a memory you have of Terry, to sign his guestbook, or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

