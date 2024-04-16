Navy Veteran John Newman Worked for the City of Ann Arbor for 40 Years

John Frederick Newman passed away peacefully on Friday April 12, 2024 with family by his side.

John was born April 2, 1937 to the late John Newman and Catherine Marguerite (Beard) Newman. On January 23, 1959 he married Diane Frances Splitt.

John is survived by his wife of 65 years, his daughter Debra Ellison of Manchester, son John (Shawn) Newman of Honey Creek, Iowa, son Robert (Beth) Newman of Chelsea, as well as 7 grandchildren, David Ellison, Lindsay (Daniel) Watts, Michael (Celeste) Newman, Meghan Newman, Emma Newman, Eric (Julia) Newman, and Kristen (Michael) Beneteau, and 3 great grandchildren, Anna Watts, Cameron Watts, and Avaly Newman. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sisters, Marge Goddard and Florence Kondrat, niece Carol Goddard, and granddaughter Emily Newman.

John proudly served his country as a member of the U. S. Navy from 1957 through 1960. After working briefly for a local surveying company, John went to work for the City of Ann Arbor as a civil engineer and retired as the director of the solid waste department in 2002 after 40 years.

John was quite creative, especially in woodworking and made many beautiful gifts for his children and grandchildren over the years. He was happiest outdoors, enjoying fishing, camping, and hiking the mountains in North Carolina. John and Diane regularly traveled the U.S. and especially enjoyed the National Parks, Alaska and numerous trips to Hawaii. Outside the U.S. they also visited Canada, Germany and Italy. John was an avid University of Michigan sports fan and a season ticket holder for many years. He also enjoyed reading, gardening, and working jigsaw puzzles. John was a God fearing man and a lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church of Bridgewater.

Friends joined the family for a time of visitation on Monday,at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Funeral Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in John’s name may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church of Bridgewater in Saline, and envelopes will be available at the funeral home. To leave a memory you have of John, to sign his guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

