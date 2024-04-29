Live Music Returns to Stony Lake Brewing on Friday with Italian Folk Trio Ensemble Sangineto
The Acoustic Routes Concert Series at Stony Lake Brewing in Saline is welcoming Italy's Ensemble Sangineto to their intimate listening room this Friday, May 3 at 8 p.m.
Ensemble Sangineto is an eclectic band that skillfully blends ancient harmonies and sonorities with modern rhythms. The band's wide-ranging musical influences converge to create fresh and sparkling arrangements of traditional Irish, Scottish, Breton and Italian tunes, as well as original compositions that display a wide range of influences, including classical, folk, Gregorian chant, pop and Celtic music.
The delicate combination of the pure and magic tones of the harp and of the bowed psaltery with the guitar intermingle with the three voice-polyphonic texture evoking dreamlike and airy atmospheres, which are simultaneously joyful and light.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jYJi0B4NPkE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w4cO8pICTUo
Like all Acoustic Routes Concerts at Stony Lake Brewing, 100% of the proceeds go to the artists. Click here for tickets or visit www.stonylakebrewing.com. The venue has open seating, so please contact the Brewery in advance if you have a large party.
