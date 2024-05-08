Top South & West Washtenaw Consortium Students Honored

The top students and scholarship winners in the South and West Washtenaw Consortium were honored during an assembly Tuesday Morning at Saline High School.

The consortium is a job a career tech operating out of several schools, including Saline, in this area of the county.

The program began with remarks by SWWC Executive Director Kara Stemmer. Members of the SWWC student council were honored with plaques. Then each of the programs honored top students

Chika Ikeji of Saline was named the top student in the Modern Web Design program.

Kate Stemmer, Megan McCullough and Aaron Peil were named top students in the culinary arts program.

Kate Stemmer and Avery Bogdasarian were named outstanding students in the Entrepreneurship, Business and Accounting program.

William Rogers was named the outstanding student in Zoology. Payton Klein was top student in Botany. Adyson Naebeck was also honored as an outstanding student in the Ag program.

Xander Powers and Cooper Hicks were named outstanding students in the Automotive Technology 1 course. Trevor Lantis was honored as outstanding student in the Automotive Technology II course.

Adam Grebe and Ethan Nava Salazar were named outstanding students in the Building Trades program.

Krista Cook and Alayna Corrine were picked as the top students from the Careers in Education program.

Nate Yonak and Colton Whalen were named outstanding students in the Computer-Aided Design program.

Logan Maurino, Sam Wawzysko and Curtis Krause-Bean were the outstanding students in Computer Integrated Manufacturing.

August Staples was named outstanding student in Computer Servicing.

Kyra Mitchell, Cosmetology II, and Ava Swaney, Cosmetology I, were honored as outstanding students.

Samuel Trimble was the outstanding student in Cybersecurity.

Avery Lawrence, Brady Reed and Luke Cobe were chosen as the top students in Exercise Science.

Rachel Rascol was outstanding student in Graph X Academy II and Adam Gochanour was picked in Graph X Academy.

In Health Science, Ava Roperti and Curron Armstrong-Bundles earned the honors.

Lily VanHevel and Ashton Swickerath were the top students in Robotics and Engineering.

Sarah Yousif and Brady Nachtrieb won outstanding student in Video New Production.

Brady Nachtrieb, Visual Imaging Technology, and Addison Durflinger, Advanced Photography, were named outstanding students.

Gage LaFleur, Lukas Lopez and Charlie Piercy, Welding 1, and Alex Sadler, Welding II, were named outstanding students.

Several scholarships were awarded:

Roofman Scholarship - Clarissa Rogers

Luther Nagel Scholarship - Gave Male and Bodi Foulke

Blue Zone Scholarship - Gabriella Bolanos, Anthony Gentile, Brady Nachtrieb and Lily Paddock

Chartwell Scholarship - Saniya Traylor and Jaxon Lombardi-Stacy

Destination Ann Arbor Hospitality Scholarship - Adam Gilbert and Nora Schryver.

Retiring longtime educators Tim Timoszyk and David Mellor were honored. Timoszyk taught the automotive courses and Mellor taught the agriscience, food and natural resources courses.

For our full photo gallery, click here: SWWC Awards, May 7 2024 - thesalinepost (smugmug.com)

