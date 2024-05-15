Wife, Mother of 5, Melissa "Missy" Caulk Was Prolific in Real Estate Business, Helped Found Churches

Melissa Ann "Missy" Caulk passed away in peace on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, under the watchful and loving care of her four grown children. Missy was born on December 5, 1951, in Paducah, Kentucky, to the late Ray and Lorene Mullen. Growing up, she attended St. Thomas More Elementary in Paducah, and Paducah Tilghman High School. Missy attended the University of Kentucky, earning a degree in social work. After graduation, she was a social worker for nine elementary schools in McCracken County, Paducah. In 1975 Missy had a profound encounter with Christ, dedicating herself to her Christian faith and a call to serve in full time ministry.

On August 12, 1977, she married Michael Lindsay Caulk. They were blessed with five children, Christa Noelle, Matthew Michael, James Lindsay, Andrew David Hamilton, and Allyssa Lorene. During their Christian ministry, Mike and Missy helped found churches in Lexington, Kentucky; Oxford, Mississippi; Auburn, Alabama; and Ann Arbor, Michigan. Missy was also a successful and prolific businesswomen, serving Ann Arbor and its surrounding communities in real estate. In 2013 she founded Savvy Realty Company. She also served on the Ann Arbor Board of Realtors, and the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Saline. Missy’s life was marked by a deep and enduring faith in Jesus Christ, especially evidenced by her willingness to sacrifice in the early years of her and Mike’s ministry, and later, in faithful perseverance following the losses of son ‘Jamie’ in 2011, granddaughter Lillian Elizabeth in 2011, and her husband Michael in 2013.

Though her family is in deep mourning at her loss, through the tears they rejoice in the assurance of the reality of the promise that “… to be absent from the body, is to be present with the Lord.” (2 Cor. 5:8 KJV). They take further joy in knowing that she now enjoys the kingdom reunions with all of her loved ones who’ve gone before.

She is survived by her four children, her grandchildren; Presley Ann Caulk, Layla Noelle Haddix, James Michael Haddix, her brother, Ray H. “Bud” (Janet) Mullen, III, and nieces and nephews. Missy attended Oakwood Church in Saline, led by Pastor Frank Radcliff Jr.

Family and friends may visit from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P. M. on Friday, May 17, 2024 at the Crossroads Community Baptist Church in Ann Arbor. A funeral service celebrating Missy’s life will begin at 12:00 P. M. Pastor Frank Radcliff Jr. and Pastor Mark Caulk will officiate. Following the service a procession will commence to Oakwood Cemetery in Saline for a brief graveside ceremony at 2:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Missy’s honor are suggested to Dawn Farms, or to the family, care of Christa Caulk. For directions, to leave a memory you have of Missy, or to sign her guestbook, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

More News from Saline