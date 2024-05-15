Mother of 3 Alva Cumming, 102, Was Passionate About Art, European Travel

Alva Henrietta Cumming, age 102, passed away peacefully on Mother’s Day Sunday May 12, 2024 in her residence at StoryPoint of Saline, Michigan.

Alva Henrietta Reibel was born May 6, 1922 in Brooklyn, NY to Jay and Alva (Cole) Reibel. She married the love of her life, Kenneth James Cumming, on August 29, 1942 in New Rochelle, NY. Sadly, Kenneth passed away August 16, 1965.

During her lifetime, Alva lived in New York, Paris, France, Massachusetts, Ohio and New Hampshire before she moved to Michigan to be with family. In her heart, she was a New Englander, loving the New Hampshire mountains, seaside, history, seafood and life-long friends. She was passionate about opera, quilting, antique cut glass, fashion design, art, European travel, Cape Cod and photographing her family. After her husband died in a tragic accident in 1965, she was left alone to finish raising and educating her three children. She never remarried and continued to live in New Hampshire long after her children had grown and moved away. She attended her three children’s weddings and was blessed with six grandchildren who, over time, made her a great- grandmother of 11 more children. Alva was a quiet personality, but made a lasting impression on those she met. She will be missed by many.

To cherish her memory, Alva leaves her three children: Robert (Nancy) Cumming of Pinellas Park, FL, Douglas (Joan) Cumming of Carlsbad, CA, and Jill (Ronald) Jedele of Saline, MI; six grandchildren: Kenneth Cumming, Kristopher Cumming (Carolyn), India Arnold (Matt), Joshua Cumming (Elizabeth), Jason (Katie) Jedele, and Stephen (Crystal) Jedele; and eleven great-grandchildren.

Along with her husband, Alva is also preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Charles Reibel.

In accordance with family wishes, cremation has occurred and burial will be held at a later date at Pine Grove Cemetery in Manchester, NH.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

